Vortex Energy completes the sale of its 49 per cent stake in a 998 MW pan-European wind energy portfolio

Vortex Energy, a European renewable energy platform managed by the private equity arm of EFG Hermes, has completed the sale of a 49 per cent stake in its Pan-European operational wind power portfolio managed and co-owned by EDPR, to institutional investors advised by JP Morgan Asset Management.

The portfolio includes 56 operational wind farms with gross capacity of 998 MW spread across Spain, France, Portugal and Belgium. Vortex Energy was launched four years ago and has grown to become a prominent renewable energy-focused investment manager in Europe and the UK with an 822 MW solar and wind portfolio and combined executed transactions in excess of EUR 2.4 billion.

The sale of Vortex Energy’s wind assets demonstrates EFG Hermes’s ability to acquire, manage and exit renewable energy investments on a global scale. Vortex Energy is now embarking on a new chapter focusing on further investments in the sector, specifically targeting North America, Europe and Latin America, in addition to other areas.