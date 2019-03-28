El Tesorillo Wind Farm, promoted by Naturgy, now has its first wind turbines

This wind energy project in Jimena de la Frontera (Cadiz, Spain) will generate 26 megawatts (MW) and produce the electricity consumption equal to 24,000 homes every year.

The first wind turbines forming part of the El Tesorillo Wind Farm – the renewable generation project being built by Naturgy in Jimena de la Frontera (Cadiz) – have now been installed. Over the coming months, work will continue on installing the other wind turbines until all 12 are in place. The wind farm is expected to reach completion during the second half of this year.

The El Tesorillo Wind Farm represents an investment of some 25 million euros and will create approximately 200 jobs during the various stages of construction, operation and maintenance. It will generate 26 MW to produce approximately 84 GWh per year, equal to the annual electricity consumption of 24,000 homes – more than twice the inhabitants of Jimena de la Frontera.

Power generation in Andalusia

At present, Naturgy operates four combined-cycle power plants in Andalusia: Palos de la Frontera (Huelva), with an installed power capacity of 1,200 MW; two in San Roque (Cadiz), San Roque Grupo 1 and San Roque Campo 10, both with an output of 400 MW; and a fourth in Malaga that also has an output of 400 MW.

Besides the project currently being built, Naturgy has 55 MW of wind power generation installed in Andalusia (Malaga and Cadiz).

Naturgy Renovables

The renewables subsidiary of the multinational power company closed 2018 with an installed capacity in operation of 1,179 MW in Spain (1,012 MW from wind, 109 MW from mini-hydroelectric plants and 58 MW from cogeneration and photovoltaics).

Naturgy is making a strong commitment to increasing renewable generation, as reflected in its Strategic Plan, which aims to double its capacity before the end of this year. To achieve that goal, the company plans to invest 1 billion euros throughout Spain by 2020.