Nordex starts series production of wind turbines in the Delta4000 range

Since mid-March the Nordex Group has been producing wind turbines from the Delta4000 range in series. The first N149/4.0-4.5 wind turbines being manufactured in Europe in continuous flow production are now leaving the production line in Rostock, Germany, for orders already in excess of 700 MW.

In future this plant will handle the assembly of wind turbines from the Delta4000 series in a fully flexible sequence together with other turbine models.

In order to ensure a smooth start to the series, the first N149 nacelles, hubs and drive trains have already successfully passed through the continuous flow production process optimised for this product series.

“The start of series production for the Delta4000 range – actually for the N149/4.0-4.5 – marks a major milestone for the entire company. Over the past few months the whole team has been working hard to prepare for the series start for this new turbine platform,” says José Luis Blanco, CEO Nordex Group.

More than 400 employees work in the Rostock production facility and produce nacelles, hubs and drive trains as well as the control cabinets needed for them.

The Delta4000 series makes it possible to develop different turbine types for all wind classes without changing the external dimensions of the nacelle. Apart from offering identical transport requirements for all variants in the series, this is also a major advantage when it comes to adapting continuous flow production. Today the Delta4000 series includes the N149/4.0-4.5, which is especially designed for moderate and low-wind sites and can be flexibly configured, as well as the N133/4.8, a model for strong-wind sites.