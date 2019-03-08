The largest wind energy conference in the Western Hemisphere is coming to Houston

AWEA’s 2019 WINDPOWER Conference will highlight how wind and its growing list of partners and allies can, together, power the future with cost-competitive, clean energy.

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) WINDPOWER Conference is coming to Houston, the energy capital of the world, from May 20-23. 2018 was a historic year as wind power surpassed 95,000 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity; in the fourth quarter alone, the U.S. wind industry installed 5,944 MW. Texas continues to pave the way by leading the nation in installed wind capacity by state. Texas is also a leader for wind-related manufacturing and jobs, making wind an important part of the state’s energy success story. The wind industry’s powerful growth is poised to continue in 2019, with more than 35,000 MW of wind capacity under construction or in advanced development across the U.S. As the industry, representing one of America’s most competitively-priced energy sources, looks ahead to the 2020s, energy professionals from across all energy sectors and from all over the globe will meet in Houston to collaborate about how to power the future, working together.

WHAT: The AWEA WINDPOWER 2019 Conference will feature more than 400 exhibiting companies and organizations and three days of thought leadership presentations by top-tier speakers, market trend discussions, and premium networking opportunities. There will be top-notch educational and informational sessions led by more than 100 expert speakers and panelists, including top company presidents and CEOs.

This year’s program focuses on wind energy’s ability to thrive through innovation and collaboration while building alliances to propel the industry forward. Attendees will learn from industry leaders about topics including how Texas became a clean energy giant; utilizing energy storage to improve project economics; and the latest improvements in wind turbine technology.

WHO: Anyone interested in meeting with or learning from energy professionals, project developers and operators, wind turbine manufacturers, state and federal lawmakers, agency officials, and other energy experts.

WHEN: May 20-23, 2019

WHERE: George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston, TX 77010.