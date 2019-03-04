Kazakhstan to launch first phase of new wind farm

Construction of the first 50 MW phase of the Astana EXPO 2017 wind farm is being completed in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

CAPEC Green Energy Director Yedil Saryev made the remarks at the Central Asian states’ renewable energy summit held in Astana.

He noted that the first phase of the wind farm is planned to be launched in the middle of this year, and the second one – in 2020.

The total capacity of the wind farm will be 100 MW. It will be equipped with 30 wind turbines with a capacity of 3.3 MW each. After commissioning, the wind farm will provide electricity to more than 10,000 homes.

Saryev added that with the commissioning of the two phases of the wind farm, reduction in emissions is expected to be equivalent to the volume of emissions of more than 113,000 cars per year.