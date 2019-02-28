E.ON bids with ENGIE and EDPR for Dunkirk wind energy project

E.ON plans to enter the French renewable energy market and has joined the ‘Dunkerque Eoliennes en Mer’ consortium. Together with the energy companies ENGIE from France and EDPR from Portugal, E.ON is taking part in the auction of the Dunkirk offshore wind farm announced by the French government for March.

The 600-megawatt wind power project is to be completed in the English Channel by 2025 and will supply more than 600,000 households with renewable energy. E.ON has been working as a technical advisor on the development of the project for two years now. The French government has now formally confirmed E.ON’s entry into the consortium.