Sri Lanka’s northern Jaffna gets two wind power plants

Two more renewable energy power plants are to be built in Sri Lanka’s northern Jaffna peninsula with an investment of 4.4 billion rupees, the Board of Investment said in a statement.

They are among three new ventures awaiting commercial operation, the investment promotion agency said.

One wind power plant, Vayu Sakthi Vitpannar (Pvt) Ltd., has an investment of 2.2 billion rupees and the other, Yarl Vayu Pagavan (Pvt) Ltd. has an investment of 2.2 billion rupees.

“They will contribute 10 MW of electricity to the national grid,” the BOI statement said.

“The contribution of these projects will reduce the dependence on electric generation by fossil fuel sources.”

The BOI said Sakthi Agro International(Pvt) Ltd., a firm making coconut fiber products, is also awaiting commercial operation.

This company will use 35,000-40,000 coconut husks per day for their manufacturing process.

The project, with an investment of 72.75 million rupees, will initially provide employment to nearly 35 people.