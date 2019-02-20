Senvion to build $1bn wind farm in Egypt

In order to achieve 20% of the renewable power in its overall energy by 2022, Egypt is keen on allowing Arab and foreign investors to inject their capitals in the power market.

Power projects include the Zaafarana complex for wind power with a capacity of 545MW, Jabal al-Zeit complex for wind power with a capacity of 580MW, and Kureimat solar power plant with a capacity of 140MW, as well as the solar cells project in Kom Ombo, and Benban projects in Aswan.

The New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) assigned the supply of spare parts for wind turbine stations in the Zafarana area to six Arab and international companies.

Sources said that the NREA has posed tenders to supply spare parts for about 700 wind power turbines in eight projects for the production of electricity from wind power stations in Zaafrana with a capacity of 554MW.

The list of companies that will supply spare parts for wind turbines includes Vestas, Siemens, Golden Group, Safe Wind, and Al Fath. Another tender will be awarded on Tuesday.

The sources explained that the turbines installed in Zafarana have a capacity of 600, 660, and 850kW. The NREA is tasked with posing annual tenders for the supply of spare parts.

The NREA was also considering the establishment of a specialised company to operate and maintain its wind stations in the Zafarana and Jabal Al-Zayt regions to save costs and ensure the maintenance of turbines at the highest efficiency.

It has received three offers from Vestas, Siemens Gamesa, and Senvion to establish a company specialising in the operation and maintenance of wind stations.

The sources added that the NREA is still considering the matter, and if it is decided to establish a company for the maintenance of wind stations, it will be carried out in alliance with an international company, whereby 30% of the company will be owned by the NREA, while the foreign partner will own 70%.