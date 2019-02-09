Representatives of the Popular Party and the IDAE visit industrial centers of the wind energy in Spain

This week, the Spanish Wind Energy Association (AEE) has continued making institutional visits to wind farms to show the industrial potential of the wind power sector.



On this occasion, we were accompanied by a delegation from the Popular Party, led by Guillermo Mariscal; and the IDAE represented by Joan Herrera, general director; and Joan Groizard, director of Renewable Energies. The centers visited, located in Navarra and Castilla La Mancha, belong to Siemens Gamesa, Acciona, Nordex Acciona Windpower, Iberdrola, GE Wind and Vestas.

In the visits of the different delegations, accompanied by the Spanish Wind Energy Association (AEE), they had the opportunity to learn first-hand about the competitiveness of the wind power sector and the potential of the industry. As we announced in social networks last week with the visit made by the PSOE delegation, these meetings are part of an institutional program to raise awareness of the value of our industry to political and institutional representatives, journalists, etc.

The visit to the wind turbines sector in Navarra was made last Tuesday and corresponded to the delegation of the PP that was headed by Guillermo Mariscal, Deputy Speaker of the Popular Group in the Congress, accompanied by Valentina Martínez, Spokesman of the Com. Ecological Transition; Alberto Herrero, deputy for Teruel; Manuel Torres Herrera, Deputy for S / C Tenerife; and Carlos Salvador, Deputy for Navarra.