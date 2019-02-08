Siemens Gamesa reports €18m net profit in the first quarter, with revenue up 6% to €2,262m

Revenue increased in the first three months of the year by 6% year-on-year, to €2,262m, driven by the Offshore business and by Service. Wind turbine volume increased by 7%, to 2,129 MWe, due to the strong contribution by the offshore segment, which sold 609 MWe (+76% YoY).

EBIT before PPA and integration and restructuring costs(1) amounted to €138m (+4% YoY) while reported EBIT was €40m (+13% YoY). The EBIT margin(1) was 6.1%, in line with the same period of last year. This was due to lower prices in the order book in 2018 and lower sales activity in onshore wind turbines, partly offset by synergies, productivity boosts and strong activity in the offshore and service businesses.

Net profit amounted to €18m, contrasting with the €35m loss reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The net cash position stood at €165m.