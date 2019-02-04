Siemens Gamesa and Inox Wind Power Orders in India

India has auctioned 9.5 GW of wind energy capacity in the last one and a half years. Since the inception of reverse bidding in India’s wind sector back in February 2017, approximately 10 GW of wind power projects have been auctioned in the country. And of late, these turbine manufacturers and suppliers are booking large orders from project developers.

Recently, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) secured a new order in India from ReNew Power. The order includes the supply of 270 units of the SG 2.1-122 wind turbines with a total capacity of 567 MW to two wind power facilities.

Siemens will provide the infrastructure needed to install and operate both of these wind power facilities. The company will supply, install, and commission a total of 127 SG 2.1-122 wind turbines for the project in Gujarat’s Bhuj. Moreover, it will supply another batch of 143 SG 2.1-122 wind turbines for the project in Davanagree, Karnataka. Both projects are expected to be commissioned by the first quarter of 2020.

Back in November 2018, Siemens had won another turnkey contract from ReNew Power for the development of two wind projects aggregating 176.8 MW in India. Under this order, a 100.8 MW wind project was to be developed in Kutch, Gujarat and another 76 MW wind project was to be developed in Osmanabad, Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, in other related news, Inox Wind Limited has received a Letter of Intent from Adani Green Energy to supply, erect, and commission 501.6 MW of wind power projects, across projects won in the auctions by the Solar Energy Corporation of India.

This project is scheduled to be executed over the next 15 months at Kutch district in Gujarat. Inox Wind will supply, erect, and commission its latest 3.3 MW wind turbine generators with 145-meter rotor dial and 100/120-meter hub height.

In 2017, Inox Wind, a wind energy solutions provider, had closed a deal to develop a 100 MW wind power project for Adani Green Energy in Kutch, Gujarat.

In August 2018, the first batch of interstate transmission system-connected wind energy projects were commissioned in India.

mercomindia.com