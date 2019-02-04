Kosovo Attracts €169 Million Direct Investment in Wind Farm

SOWI Kosovo, a German-Kosovo joint venture, plans to invest EUR 169 million to install 30 wind turbines in the northern municipality of Mitrovica. This will be the largest direct investment in the city. The wind farm’s total capacity is expected to be 105 megawatts.

Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said the government was reviewing the project, and that he was delighted to see it being implemented.

Minister of Trade and Industry Endrit Shala also praised the project, adding that it will enable Kosovan youth to have sustainable employment in the country.

SOWI Kosovo is a full-service provider with expertise in the design, construction, financing, and operation of renewable energy facilities, according to its website.

The joint venture will also serve as a forum for local partners and investors licensed in renewable energy activities in Kosovo.

In May 2018, the Kosovo transmission system operator had announced after signing an agreement with SOWI Kosovo that the wind farm in Mitrovica was expected to be online in 2020.