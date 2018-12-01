Researchers put figures to the European success in wind energy technology

Researchers of the Joint Research Centre of the European Commission, in a scientific article, explore the globalization of the wind energy industry with a focus on the contribution by European companies and their economic impact in the global wind energy sector.

The global wind energy industry is nowadays a tale of two worlds, China and the rest of the world. In

the last five years, China installed between 37 and 48% of the annual world market, and it is all but closed

to foreign companies. Consequently, Chinese manufacturers captured between 38 and 47% of the world

market whereas European reached between 41 and 50%. European manufacturers led in the rest of the

world, serving between 73 and 82% of that market. They localise production and supply chain in the main

markets (e.g. India, Brazil, US) or in countries where producing for export is cost-efficient (e.g. China,

Mexico). Turbine manufacturers enter new markets through joint ventures, technology licensing,

establishing wind farm developing subsidiaries, facilitating access to finance, or by acquiring a local

company.

Manufacturers help improve the capability of their suppliers and take them to serve new markets. Still,

European turbine manufacturers maintain important manufacturing, sales and R&D centres in Europe,

where they keep major procurement, supply chain and employment thus significantly contributing to its

economy.

European developers also expanded into other markets, sometimes by acquiring and strengthening a

local developer (this was generally the case in the US), sometimes by starting a subsidiary from scratch.

They have been particularly active in the US and Latin America.

The European wind industry is a success story of worldwide reach that attracts jobs and growth for

Europe. In order to support that this will continue to be so in the mid- or long-term future, the industry

needs the support of European and national policy makers with consented, well-targeted actions.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0960148118312904?via%3Dihub