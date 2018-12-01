Manhattan Ogden district to go to 100 percent wind energy

The Manhattan-Ogden school board plans to move to 100 percent wind energy for 20 years, beginning in 2021.

The Manhattan Mercury reports Westar Energy offered several public entities a 20-year fixed rate to join the Soldier Creek Wind Farm project.

The school board voted Wednesday to accept the offer. Kansas State University and Manhattan city government earlier agreed to draw 50 percent of their electricity from the wind farm in Nemaha County.

Westar projects the school district will save $43,800 per year. The district allotted $1.3 million for electricity during the current fiscal year.