Around 10 commercial Concentrated Solar Power projects are now under development and construction in China, and some biddings for systems and components & materials purchasing had been completed and winners announced. CSP Focus has been keeping tracking on the biddings, and generating report on the results. Taking an overview on the vendors’ list, both Chinese local and foreign companies are able to get the deals.

Specifically, all the roles of development, EPC and construction had been taken by Chinese local companies, especially state-owned big ones. And in field of project engineering and technology, foreign companies including Abengoa, TSK, Worley Parsons Advisian, EmpresariosAgrupados (EA), sbps, Fichtner are providing consultancy.

Looking at the key equipment and materials for the CSP plants, foreign companies like Flowserve, Rioglass, Aalborg, Emerson, Siemens, Solutia, OHL, and Chinese counterparts like CRUN, Dongfang Turbine, Harbin Boiler, Feiyue shared the deals.

To read the full list of the confirmed vendors and candidate suppliers for the 13 CSP projects, please click:

Free Report: Suppliers List of China Key CSP Projects

http://helioscsp.com/who-provide-equipment-and-services-to-china-concentrated-solar-power-plants/