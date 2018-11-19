Mitsubishi Electric wins order for 240MW energy storage in Japan

Mitsubishi Electric has won a contract from global engineering company Chiyoda Corporation for its BLEnDer RE energy storage system.

The company is responsible for the design, engineering, and construction for the grid reinforcement pilot project for wind turbines.

The project is led by North Hokkaido and backed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry’s Agency for Natural Resources and Energy.

North Hokkaido has plans to introduce transmission facilities and high-capacity energy storage systems for the project.

This will connect groups of large-scale wind turbines totalling more than 500MW to the grid in northern Hokkaido.

Mitsubishi Electric noted that its BLEnDer RE energy-management system has been designed to monitor and control batteries for renewable energy power supply.

It will also help in balancing electricity demand and grid stability.

The energy storage system, along with power conditioners (PCS), will be installed at Kita-Toyotomi substation in Hokkaido, Japan.

The substation is owned by North Hokkaido Wind Energy Transmission company.

Claimed to be the largest in the world, the energy storage system will have a maximum output of nearly 240MW and 720MWh storage capacity. It is expected to become operational by March 2023.

In October this year, Chiyoda was awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction contract for the battery energy storage system project.