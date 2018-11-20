Vayu (Formerly Known as WindWISDEM) Launches Wind Energy Optimization Cloud Software

Vayu Corp. (Vayu), a Ystrategies Corporation (OTC: YSTR) portfolio company, today announced the availability of its wind energy optimization cloud software, and also announced that it has changed its name from WindWISDEM to Vayu.

Weve achieved our goal of creating a cloud computing service that can optimize any wind farm and produce an optimization report for any wind service stakeholder in the world, including wind farm operators, OEMs and investors, said Jim Kiles, CEO of Vayu. Not only can it significantly help increase wind energy production from existing infrastructure, it can help the financial community better evaluate farms for investments and acquisitions.

Vayu today also announced the addition of August Kiles as Lead Product Engineer responsible for managing the development of all VayuAI products and services. Kiles background is in operations research and financial engineering.

Vayu (formerly known as WindWISDEM) is a cloud-computing service for the delivery of optimization and machine learning software services to wind farms and stakeholders. Founded by Ystrategies Corporation (OTC: YSTR), Vayu applies physics-based algorithms against unpredictable wind data, locally and globally, to identify cooperative action among multiple wind turbines, diminishing risk from turbulence while increasing power production. Vayu technology can significantly increase wind farm energy production. Learn more at www.vayuai.com.

Ystrategies is a publicly-traded venture capital firm concentrated on building disruptive businesses focused on critical issues such as renewable energy and clean technology. Ystrategies invests in science and technology emerging from the US National Laboratory System, incubators, businesses and academic institutions. The Company looks for market-ready technology with large addressable markets and intellectual property ready to engage identified customer segment partners in important commercial agreements. Investments are premised on closing strategic partner agreements as pathways to valuable exits. Ystrategies was founded by former Intel Capital Managing Director, Jim Kiles, who is supported by industry veterans Ashish Badjatia, Doug Gilbert-Smith, Andrea Kates, Paul Overby, Jon Sigerman, Neil Cohen and Shirley Gee. Ystrategies has offices in Pittsburgh and San Francisco. For more information, visit Ystrategies website at: http://www.ystrategies.com.