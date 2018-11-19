Karin Ohlenforst joins the Global Wind Energy Council team as Director of Market Intelligence

Karin Ohlenforst has agreed to join Global Wind Energy Council as its new Director of Market Intelligence and will start in the role on 1 December 2018. Karin will develop GWEC’s newly formed Market Intelligence unit, which will support GWEC’s policy and stakeholder engagement world-wide and create proprietary insight for GWEC’s members.

“Karin will bring invaluable insight and experience to GWEC, and help to develop the on-point, evidence based arguments that will allow us to be effective in our engagement with governments and other stakeholders,” says Ben Backwell, GWEC CEO.

Karin has 18 years of experience working in the field of market intelligence. Before joining GWEC, she was Head of Market and Customer Intelligence at turbine manufacturer Vestas, focusing on market forecasting and customer insights in the renewable energy space. She worked on Vestas’ strategy development in the transitioning energy landscape, generating fact-based insights for Vestas’ leadership team.

Prior to joining Vestas, Karin spent 10 years in McKinsey’s Research and Information unit as an analyst. Her focus was on the automotive and machinery industry also covering equipment manufacturing for energy generation, which eventually made her enter the renewable energy industry.

Karin holds a master in Social Sciences from the University of Bonn, Germany and speaks German, English and Danish.