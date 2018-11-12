Korea Southern Power Co. Breaks Ground for 51MW Wind Power Plant in Jordan

Vestas of Denmark, a manufacturer specializing in wind turbines, participates in the wind farm as an equipment vendor.

Korea Southern Power Co. announced on Nov. 9 that the company held a groundbreaking ceremony for a 51MW wind power plant in Amman, Jordan, on Nov. 6 (local time).

The project was launched in 2011 at the request of the Jordanian government. The Korean company will build and operate 15 3.45 MW wind power generators in the Tafilah area 140 km south of Amman, Jordan. Their total capacities will reach 51.75MW.

Korea Southern Power Co. obtained the Jordan government’s business approval in 2015 and signed a joint development agreement (JDA) with Daelim Energy in the same year. Since then, the company has made preparations to launch the project, securing a plant site, receiving approval on it, signing a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Jordanian power authority, and raising funding for the project.

The power generators will go into commercial operation in March 2020. Korea Southern Power Co. expects stable profits from the project for the next 20 years under the PPA with the state-run National Electric Power Co. (NEPCO) of Jordan.

The US$102 million project will be financed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Korea Trade Insurance Corp. and international commercial banks through a Jordanian subsidiary established by Korea Southern Power Co.