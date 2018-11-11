The Sh70 billion wind farm comprises 365 wind turbines and covers 160 square kilometres.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has affirmed Kenya’s support for global efforts to conserve the environment and fight against climate change.

Uhuru said at the end of this month he will be launching the biggest wind power plant in Africa.

Lake Turkana Wind Power in Loyangalani, Marsabit, is the largest wind energy project on the continent with an output of 310MW of clean and reliable electricity.

Uhuru said Kenya is also at the forefront in geothermal power generation. He said this has attracted partnerships from Rwanda and Djibouti.

The President praised three Kenya youth who invented a multi-purpose solar-powered vehicle to supply cheap energy to rural homes and ease transport.

Ignatius Maranga, Peter Mutai and Samuel Ndung’u won the Valeo Innovation Challenge.

The tough global contest is aimed at encouraging science and engineering students to innovate and develop new solutions in vehicle electrification, autonomous cars and digital mobility.

The Paris Peace Forum, a new annual event is focusing on international cooperation as key to tackling global challenges and ensuring durable peace, and is bringing together over 70 Heads of State and Governments from across the world.

Later in the evening, Macron hosted dinner for President Uhuru and other visiting heads of state and government.

He said Kenya will partner with other countries in advocating for the use of green energy.

Uhuru is in France at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the Global Peace Forum which begins today.

He will give a keynote address and participate in roundtable discussions.

“Climate change is no longer a myth, it is here with us and we cannot turn a blind eye to it. Green is definitely the way to go,” Uhuru said.

The President spoke in France on Saturday during a meeting with the chairman of the Group of Experts on the Global Pact for the Environment, Laurent Fabius.

He sought Kenya’s support on the 2015 Paris Climate Change Conference (COP21) initiatives for environmental protection.

Fabius, a veteran French politician and former President of COP21, said France wants countries to join hands in creating environmental friendly policies.

“Kenya is keen on partnering in this initiative, not just verbally, but also in the commitment of resources needed to make the initiative a success,” Uhuru said.

He is optimistic that governments will continue crafting and implementing environmentally friendly policies.