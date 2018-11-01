Romania should opt for wind energy, which is cheapest

Romania should opt for the installation of new wind turbines in the future as additional power plants are needed and the wind source is cheaper than coal, natural gas or nuclear sources, Giles Dickson, CEO of Wind Europe told on Tuesday a profile conference organized in Bucharest.There is enough space in Romania for the installation of new wind turbines.



Wind energy provided 12.2% of Romania’s electricity last year. With a more flexible grid and interconnectors to neighbouring countries, the share of wind and other renewables in Romania’s electricity could rise to 35% by 2030. This potential should be reflected in the draft National Energy and Climate Plan that Romania (and all EU countries) must submit to the European Commission by the end of 2018.