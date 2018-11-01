Vestas to create local jobs in restart of South Africa’s wind energy market

Enel Green Power has awarded Vestas a wind power order for the 148 MW South African Oyster Bay wind farm. It marks a very positive re-start of the South African wind energy market and follows a 294 MW order for two other wind turbines projects in South Africa, taking Vestas’ total announced order intake from the latest auction to 441 MW.

The wind farm is located in Oyster Bay in the Eastern Cape province and will host 41 V117-3.45 MW wind turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode at a 91,5-meter hub height. Vestas Southern Africa will deliver local content and job creation by procuring locally produced towers, ensure skills development at project sites and support social economic development initiatives in the regions.

“The closing of auction round four is a significant milestone in the continuation of the renewable energy program in South Africa. It marks a very positive restart of the South African wind energy market, which holds great potential for future projects,” says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

Besides being a global customer of Vestas’, Enel Green Power and Vestas have previously teamed up at the Eastern Cape of South Africa for the Nojoli Wind Farm.

The Oyster Bay project will feature VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution to lower wind turbine downtime and optimise energy output. The contract further includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 5-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. Wind turbine delivery and installation is planned for the second half of 2020.

