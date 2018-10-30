Wind energy in Egypt: GES will install a wind farm of 263 megawatts

Global Energy Services (GES) will install a 263 megawatt wind power plant 25 kilometers from Ras Ghareb (Egypt). The wind turbines project will have three phases that will be executed during the last months of 2018 and the first semester of 2019.

This installation will be the first wind farm executed under a ‘BOO’ scheme (‘Build,’ Own ‘and’ Operate ‘). In addition, it is part of the Egyptian Government’s drive to increase the proportion of renewables with a target for wind power generation of 7 gigawatts in 2022.

The plan contemplates a private sector participation that will reach 60%, and the energy produced in the project will be sold under a PPA (‘Power Purchase Agreement’) to the EETC (Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company).

GES will be responsible for the assembly of the 125 wind turbines of 2.1 megawatts that will make up the wind farm. The entity has ensured that the award of this project has been due to “good work done in previous projects in the same area.”

The company was established in Egypt in 2006 and since then it has carried out construction projects for a total of 320 megawatts, another 380 megawatts in installation and provides maintenance services for a total of 240 megawatts.