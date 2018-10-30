Senvion and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions form strategic wind energy alliance in Japan

Senvion and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba ESS) have joined forces under a new agreement that will see the two companies cooperating to market, sell, install and operate Senvion wind turbines in Japan.

Under the terms of the mutually non-exclusive Cooperation Agreement, Toshiba ESS will be responsible for the customer interface and installation, with Senvion providing the turbine technology, operation and maintenance services and technical support.

The initial focus of the joint arrangement is the onshore and offshore wind market in Japan.

David Hardy, Executive Director and CSO of Senvion said: “We are delighted to have entered into an agreement with Toshiba ESS to work together to deliver tailored wind energy solutions in Japan. The strategic alliance will leverage the established reputation of Toshiba ESS and Senvion’s high-performing technology, to accelerate our expansion into the Asia-Pacific region.”

Fumio Otani, Corporate Senior Vice President, who is responsible for the wind power business of Toshiba ESS said: “Senvion is a logical partner for us, with a proven track record of delivery in Japan and the right technology and service solutions for the Japanese market. We are excited about this new agreement with Senvion, which will mean that we are strategically placed to increase our share of the wind energy market in Japan.”

Senvion has a long history of successful delivery in Japan. Since 2003, Senvion has installed 17 wind farms, with another three projects currently under construction.

The Cooperation Agreement with Toshiba ESS will provide an additional pathway for wind farm customers to access Senvion technology and services.

Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location – with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.33 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The Senvion systems are mainly designed in the major TechCenters in Osterrönfeld and Bangalore and manufactured at its German and Portuguese plants in Bremerhaven, Vagos and Oliveira de Frades as well as in ?ory-Warszowice, Poland and Baramati, India. With approximately 4,000 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 7,900 wind turbines around the world. The company’s operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India, Chile and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation is a leading supplier of integrated energy solutions. With its long experience and expertise in wide range of power generating and transmitting systems and energy management technology, the company delivers innovative, reliable and efficient energy solutions across the globe. Split off from Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO: 6502) in October 2017.