Enercon has installed wind turbines with a combined wind energy capacity of over 50 GW

Enercon has installed wind turbines with a combined wind power capacity of over 50 GW, following the installation of 16 E-103 EP2 machines at a wind farm in Vietnam.

The German manufacturer said it has now installed more than 29,075 wind turbines with a total capacity of 50,027MW.

The latest hardware was erected at New Energy’s Mui Dinh wind farm (pictured) in the south-east Asian country.

Enercon sales director Stefan Lutkemeyer said: “We are delighted to have achieved this important milestone and are proud of the fantastic performance of our whole team.

“Our installed wind capacity across the world now replaces the electrical power from more than 50 coal-fired power plant units. This makes a significant contribution to global climate and environmental protection.

“Nevertheless, the 50GW are still just an interim result for us. We’ve got a long to go yet: climate change has not been averted, global demand for energy is rising.

“We will not relax our efforts to push forward with the energy transition across the world.”