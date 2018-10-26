Vattenfall acquires Nordisk Vindkraft’s Vargträsk wind power facility

Vattenfall has acquired the Vargträsk wind power facility from Nordisk Vindkraft for an undisclosed sum.

Located in Åsele and Lycksele municipalities in Västerbotten county, Vargträsk power project will be equipped with up to 21 wind turbines.

It will have the capacity to generate approximately 80MW of clean energy that will be sufficient to power nearly 50,000 homes.

However, a final investment decision is not planned until 2020, and the wind power plant is expected to become operational in 2021-2022.

Vattenfall Wind Sweden Wind Development head Daniel Gustafsson said: “As a part of our strategy to grow within renewable energy, the acquisition is one of several possible routes to take.

“The proximity to the Blakliden/Fäbodberget wind power facility, which we are currently building, and the existing Stor-Rotliden wind power facility, will provide us with clear synergy effects. From a national perspective, this cluster in Västerbotten delivers a significant addition of renewable energy.”

Recently, the Swedish firm acquired the Klevberget project in Ånge municipality, which had all permits in place.

The company noted that the construction works at Blakliden/Fäbodberget wind power facility is currently underway in Åsele and Lycksele municipalities.

Vattenfall Vargträsk and Blakliden/Fäbodberget project manager Karl-Johan Hellblom said: “Vattenfall takes a positive view of Swedish wind power development and has ambitions to expand its portfolio with further projects.

“Project Vargträsk is an element in this. We are taking over, after ten years of project development, from Nordisk Vindkraft with the ambition to commence detailed planning and procurement as well as initiate collaborations with local companies.”

Upon completion, Blakliden/Fäbodberget wind power facility will be one of Sweden’s largest onshore wind power installations with a total of 84 wind turbines.