Walmart, EDP Renewables Announce Three Wind Energy Power Purchase Agreements

Walmart and EDP Renewables (“EDPR”) announce three power purchase agreements (PPA) that will enable the construction of three new utility-scale wind farms – developed, owned, and operated by EDPR – in the states of Illinois and Indiana. Walmart’s cumulative 233 megawatt (MW) investment includes the following:

123 MW from the Bright Stalk Wind Farm (a 205 MW project in McLean County, Illinois, with start of operations expected in 2019; this PPA is a part of the announcement EDPR issued on July 3, 2018)

60 MW from the Headwaters II Wind Farm (a 200 MW project in Randolph County, Indiana, with start of operations expected in 2020; this PPA is a part of the announcement EDPR issued on July 3, 2018)

50 MW from the Harvest Ridge Wind Farm, formerly Broadlands Wind Farm (a 200 MW project in Douglas County, Illinois, with start of operations expected in 2019; this PPA is a part of the announcement EDPR issued on May 10, 2018)

Walmart’s purchase through these agreements will produce enough electricity to power more than 60,000 average homes in Illinois and 15,000 average homes in Indiana with renewable energy each year. Additionally, these wind farms will bring economic benefits to their respective regions and states in the form of jobs, landowner and tax payments, and money spent in local communities.

The declining cost of renewable power has led to an increase in clean energy procurement from companies like Walmart in recent years. The continued commitment from corporate entities in procuring renewable energy speaks volumes about the importance and value of securing fixed, competitive pricing over the long-term.

To date, EDPR operates 797 MW of wind energy projects in Illinois and with the addition of the Bright Stalk Wind Farm and the Harvest Ridge Wind Farm, EDPR will further increase its footprint in Illinois, surpassing 1,200 MW, or 1.2 gigawatt (GW), of operational capacity by the end of next year.

EDPR also operates 801 MW of wind energy projects in Indiana. With the completion of the construction of the 200 MW Meadow Lake VI Wind Farm, EDPR will exceed 1,000 MW, or 1 GW of operational capacity by the end of 2018. The company will continue to add to its renewable energy portfolio in the state in the coming years with the addition of the Headwaters II Wind Farm and the 200 MW Riverstart Solar Park that are expected to be operational in 2020 and 2022 respectively.

EDPR North America operates more than 5,600 MW of renewable energy projects.