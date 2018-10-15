Evwind, News Menu, Uncategorized, Wind Energy, wind energy

Paraíba, the largest wind power complex in Latin America

Iberdrola, through the Brazilian subsidiary of Neoenergia, will build the largest renewable energy project in Latin America in the northeast of Brazil: the Paraíba wind complex, with 565.5 megawatts (MW) of total installed power.
The complex of Paraíba, will be the largest land-based wind farm in Latin America once it enters into operation in 2022/2023. This large renewable facility will be located next to the town of Santa Luzia, in one of the windiest areas of the Americas, and will consist of a total of 18 wind farms, of which three are already in operation -Canoas, Lagoa I and Lagoa II- and 15 others are in different stages of development, Iberdroal announced today in a press release.

Paraíba will reach a total installed power of 565.5 MW thanks to a total of 181 wind turbines with the following characteristics:

– 136 SG132 wind turbines, with 3.4 MW unit power, one of the most modern and efficient wind turbines on the market, with 65-meter long blades.
– 45 wind turbines of model G114, of 2.1 MW of unit power.

This project will favor the creation of local employment thanks to a forecast of hiring more than 1,200 workers during the construction works.

Brazil will become, after the start-up of the Paraíba complex, the country with the most wind power for the Iberdrola group in Latin America.