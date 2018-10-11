Whirlpool Corporation Announces Plans to Use Wind Turbines to Power Greenville, Ohio Facility

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR), the number one major appliance manufacturer in the world, is building on the company’s long standing commitment to sustainability by using wind energy to power its manufacturing facility located in Greenville, Ohio. Whirlpool Corporation’s on-site renewable energy program in Ohio now includes nine wind turbines on four wind farms capable of generating electricity equivalent to 3,600 homes.

On-site wind energy generation is designed to significantly reduce an industrial facility’s electric consumption from the grid. Through clean, renewable wind energy producing zero greenhouse gas emissions, three new wind turbines are expected to offset an estimated 70% of the Greenville plant’s electricity consumption, enough electricity equivalent to the amount required to power 1,200 average homes.

“These wind turbines are another example of how global companies like Whirlpool can make a positive impact at the local level,” said Jenni Hanna, plant lead for Greenville Operations, Whirlpool Corporation. “With a total of nine turbines in our Ohio plants, we minimize the impact of our operations on the environment.”

For each turbine, Whirlpool Corporation will create one $5,000 Megawatt Scholarship to be awarded each year the turbine is in operation. Three scholarships (one per turbine) will be awarded annually to a graduating high school senior from the local school districts. The scholarships are designed to encourage education in the technologies and industries of the future. Eligible students will be those seeking a two- or four-year technical degree in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) at an accredited college.

Feasibility studies were conducted to ensure any potential impacts of turbine installation, including sound propagation and environmental impact, were considered.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world’s leading major home appliance company, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 70 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2017. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world.