Natural Power Ireland is set to attend the IWEA Autumn Conference ‘Wind Energy – Working for Ireland’ on 10th and 11th October 2018 at the Galway Bay Hotel, Salthill, Galway.

Iain Dinwoodie, our Senior Asset Performance Engineer, will be speaking about wind energy benchmarking at 14.40hrs on 11th October, as part of the breakout session ‘Opportunities in Asset Management’. Marc McLoughlin, Business Development Manager at Natural Power Ireland, will also contribute to the same session by offering his perspective on asset management.

The wider agenda features a variety of topics including sessions on wind energy and the EU, the economy, renewable support auctions, RESS, LCOE and beyond, working in and engaging with communities, as well as a panel discussion on setting Ireland’s 2030 target.

Natural Power’s Irish team, including Country Director Marc Lamphiere and Operations Manager David Dunne, will be available for the duration of the event. Should you wish to pre-arrange a meeting, please contact marcm@naturalpower.com

To find out more about the conference and register to attend here https://www.iwea.com/events/822-iwea-autumn-conference

Natural Power Ireland operates from its main office in Sandyford in Dublin and provides a wide range of consultancy and contracting services to all phases of renewable energy projects, including: planning and environmental, resource analysis and analytics, construction, site investigation, operational and asset management and due diligence services across the range of renewable energy technologies (on and offshore wind, solar, hydro, biomass), energy storage and infrastructure type projects.

The business has recently been involved in a number of Irish wind farm projects; acting as owner’s engineer and construction project manager for Meenwaun Wind Farm in County Offaly, providing owner’s engineer, ecological clerk of works and hydrological monitoring services on Teevurcher Wind Farm in County Meath, where pre-construction survey work was also handled by Natural Power and asset management will be provided once the site is handed over. Natural Power is also acting as owners’ engineer at the 35MW Glanaruddery wind farm in County Kerry, and acted as technical adviser on behalf of Greencoat Renewables for the acquisition of Coillte’s shareholding in its portfolio of operating wind generation assets across Ireland.