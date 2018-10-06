Sembcorp Commissions 250 MW Wind Energy Project In Tamil Nadu

Sembcorp Energy India (SEIL) and Suzlon Group Friday announced completion of a 250 MW wind power project, which was the first wind energy project auctioned by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The wind farm was dedicated to the nation by Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh at the 2nd Global RE-INVEST summit at Greater Noida, a company statement said.

Sembcorp Green Infra Ltd, an arm of the SEIL, won this project in the first round of wind energy auction conducted by the SECI in April 2017.

The Sembcorp’s 250 MW project is the first wind power project, under the first reverse wind auctions in India, with the entire capacity completed ahead of the SECI timelines. Suzlon is the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) partner for the project.