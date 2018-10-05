Siemens Gamesa enters Russia´s wind energy with its first order for 90 MW Enel wind farm

The company will supply 26 of its SG 3.4-132 wind turbines at Enel Russia’s Azovskaya wind farm. Siemens Gamesa has secured its first order in Russia from Enel Russia, one of the country’s independent power producers (IPP), for the supply of 90 MW of wind turbines. This is the first order for Siemens Gamesa in the country and belongs to the preliminary agreement signed with Enel in 2017 for the supply of 291 MW at two wind farms in Russia.

The scope of the agreement includes delivery, installation and service for 26 turbines SG 3.4-132 at the Azovskaya wind farm, located in southern Russia, which is due to be commissioned in 2020.

This project will contribute to the country’s targets to develop local renewable energy resources and a local wind energy industry. Part of the turbine components will be locally procured and assembled, in fulfillment of the localization requirements.

“We are excited to report this milestone as part of our market entry in Russia and we appreciate the trust from our key account client Enel”, says Steven Pryor, Onshore CEO for North Europe and Middle East at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. “This first contract comes in parallel with our ongoing activities for localization of nacelle assembly and local component sourcing”.