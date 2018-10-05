Floating wind energy: Industry leaders collaborate to demonstrate transformative ‘TetraSpar’ concept in Norway

innogy SE, Shell and Stiesdal Offshore Technologies A/S (SOT) have signed an investment and cooperation agreement today committing the partners to build a demonstration project using SOT’s ‘TetraSpar’ floating foundation concept. Its modular layout consists of a tubular steel main structure with a suspended keel. It is expected to offer important competitive advantages over existing floating wind concepts, with the potential for leaner manufacturing, assembly and installation processes with lower material costs. The project has a budget of approximately €18 million.

Hans Bünting, COO Renewables of innogy SE, said: “These are exciting times. The floating offshore wind market is evolving but until now, floating foundations have been stubbornly expensive. This demonstration project will give us a better understanding of how the cost can be driven down. The industrialised approach of the TetraSpar design, combined with innogy’s experience in delivering offshore wind projects, will enable large-scale, cost-effective deployment of floating wind projects around the world.”

