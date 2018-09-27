Vestas to introduce the wind turbines V150-4.2 MW in South America with 101 MW wind energy order in Brazil

Vestas has received a 101 MW wind power order to supply and install 24 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines for a wind farm in Serra do Mel, State of Rio Grande do Norte. The order was placed by Echoenergia, a Brazilian energy company mostly controlled by Actis, a global investor specialising in private equity, energy and real estate asset management.

Serra do Mel will feature the first V150-4.2 MW wind turbines in Brazil, which will be locally produced under the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) FINAME II rules, unlocking new opportunities in the Brazilian market. With 73.7-meter-long blades and the industry’s tallest steel tower, the V150-4.2 MW stretches nearly a quarter of a kilometre into the air and is one of the highest onshore low wind turbines in the industry, making it very suitable for the country’s most prevailing wind conditions.

“The partnership with Vestas reflects our operational efficiency and makes our objective evident to the market: we want to be the largest and most efficient wind energy company in the country. We will have the largest and most powerful wind turbines with V150-4.2 MW”, says Edgard Corrochano, president of Echoenergia.

Turbine delivery is planned for the first quarter of 2020, whilst commissioning is expected by the end of the second quarter of the same year. The local production of the V150-4.2 MW model will entail new investments in the country, showcasing Vestas’ long-term commitment to the Brazilian market. The expansion of Vestas’ manufacturing setup in the country will provide Vestas’ customers with access to the company’s latest wind technology and better access to financing.

“With this new deal, Vestas brings its newest turbine to Brazil, breaking the 4 MW barrier and we believe its arrival will take Vestas’ influence and competitiveness to another level. We are very proud of our alliance with Echoenergia, a fast-growing energy company that counts on our professional and outstanding team”, highlights Rogerio S. Zampronha, Vestas’ Managing Director for Brazil and Southern LATAM.

With the new investments, Vestas will continue supporting the government’s initiative to promote renewables and a more sustainable energy mix. Thanks to the 10-year energy expansion plan published by the Brazilian government last year, the country could reach 28.5 GW of wind capacity by 2026, and is expected to grow between 1.1 and 2.0 GW per year.