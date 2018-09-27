Vestas extends wind energy market leadership with a 225 MW order for four wind farm projects in Argentina

Vestas has received a 225 MW order from Central Puerto S.A., one of the leading energy groups in Argentina, for four different wind farms. The order underlines Vestas’ leading position in Argentina’s growing wind energy market, having secured the majority of the volume from the auctions, and it follows Vestas’ announcement of a new assembly facility in Argentina earlier this year.

The order includes four wind parks in total with three located in the Buenos Aires province and one project in the Córdoba province. In the Buenos Aires province, the order includes La Genoveva I wind park featuring 21 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines, as well as the La Genoveva II and La Castellana wind parks comprising 11 and 4 V126-3.45 MW wind turbines respectively delivered in 3.8 Power Optimised Mode. The fourth project, the Achiras II wind farm, in the Córdoba province, will comprise 21 V136-3.45 MW wind turbines delivered in 3.8 Power Optimised Mode.

All four projects include 5-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreements. The first project is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2019, and delivery for the last project is expected by the second quarter 2020.

“This order underlines how Argentina’s growing wind energy market and Vestas’ footprint in the country have evolved in parallel. With our new production facility and more than 1.3 GW installed capacity or under construction, Vestas’ commitment to Argentina remains strong”, says Andrés Gismondi, Vestas South Cone Sales Director.

The total of 57 wind turbines will be manufactured at the assembly facility to be inaugurated soon in Campana, in the Buenos Aires province. The towers for these projects will also be produced locally in partnership with Argentinian suppliers.