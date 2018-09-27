ENGIE Strengthens its Position as France’s Leading Wind Energy Company with the Acquisition of A Portfolio of Wind Farm Projects Worth Nearly 500 MW

ENGIE Green has just acquired a portfolio of nearly 500 MW of onshore wind power projects under development through the purchase of 100% of SAMEOLE’s shares, an independent developer of wind projects in France.

This acquisition reinforces ENGIE’s leading position in the onshore wind energy market with 1,900 MW of capacity installed in France. The group’s ambitions are indeed very high, with a target of developing 3 GW of wind energy and 2.2 GW of solar energy by 2021.

The energy transition and the support of territories, which are at the heart of ENGIE’s commitments, are becoming even more concrete.

“By combining organic growth with external growth, the share of renewable energies in our energy mix is now close to 70%,” says Gwénaëlle Huet, General Manager of ENGIE France Renewables. She adds that “after the acquisition of the LANGA Group last June, this project portfolio reinforces our leadership for the future. We are pleased to welcome the SAMEOLE teams within ENGIE; they will bring their expertise and knowledge of the territories.”

Founded in 2005 and previously owned by the Samfi-Invest Group, SAMEOLE has developed a portfolio of wind projects in seven regions, mainly in northwestern and southwestern France. The team is made up of 20 developers divided into 4 territorial agencies in Caen, Toulouse, Valence and Pacé (Brittany).

