Greece to increase its capacity of wind energy by 50 percent

According to the findings of “Wind Energy in Europe: Outlook to 2022? report, Greece is about to see an increase of 1,300 MW in the period between 2018 and 2022, an increase of 50 percent compared to the country’s capacity at the end of last year.

Panagiotis Ladakakos, president of the Hellenic Wind Energy Scientific Association (ELETAEN) released an announcement, following the publication of the report, where he says that “Greece needs to multiply its efforts and to exceed significantly the current estimate for new wind power installations in the near future, if the country wants to remain on the road of green energy.”

The report said that 2019 is expected to be a record year for new wind energy installations, with Germany remaining the leading country regarding the production of energy generated by wind.