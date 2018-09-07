Wind energy in India: Vestas’ wind turbines for a wind farm

Ecoren Energy has placed an order with Vestas for the 20 MW Mullur Wind Farm in the state of Karnataka. The order includes supply and installation of nine V110-2.0 MW turbines delivered in 2.2 MW Power Optimised Mode, a 10-year full scope AOM 5000 service contract as well as a VestasOnline® Business SCADA system for data-driven monitoring and preventive maintenance. Turbine delivery has started and commissioning is expected by the fourth quarter of 2018.

“With the second order from Ecoren Energy this year, we underline how our reliable and

versatile technology delivers the most effective solutions and lowest cost of energy for our customers in India. The Indian wind energy market is growing tremendously and with this order, Vestas will further enhance the economic growth of the country by providing job opportunities in both manufacturing and operations”, said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific.

“At Ecoren, we always believe in having the best global technology partnerships to harness our resource-rich sites and our collaboration with Vestas on both projects is an important milestone in our high value growth journey here”, said Prasad Yerneni, Chairman and Managing Director of Ecoren Energy.

Once completed, the project will have an estimated annual production of 61 GWh.