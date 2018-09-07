EDF Renewables awarded 276 MW of wind energy projects in Brazil

At the last federal competitive tender held by the Brazilian regulator on August 31th, EDF Energies Nouvelles’s local subsidiary, EDF Renewables, has been awarded two wind power projects located in Bahia State, totalizing 276 MW. EDF Renewables thus won nearly a quarter of the 1200 MW capacity awarded at the auction.

Those two wind farm projects benefit from a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

Each of them is an extension of existing wind projects. The first one is a 147 MW addition to a 114 MW project at 350 km north-west from Salvador awarded in the previous tender in April (Folha Larga) and the second project is a 129 MW addition to a 183 MW wind farm (Ventos da Bahia), which is due to be commissioned within the following weeks.

Established for three years into Brazil, EDF Renewables already ranks among the country’s leaders in the sector, with its portfolio of close to 1,000MW in wind and solar energy projects under construction and in operation.

These projects, that are scheduled for commissioning in 2024, contribute to the EDF Group’s CAP 2030 strategy which aims at doubling its renewable energy capacity by 2030, in France and worldwide.

EDF Energies Nouvelles is a market leader in renewable energy electricity, with a portfolio of more than 12 GW gross installed capacity focused for the most part on wind (onshore and offshore) and solar photovoltaic energy. Mostly operating in Europe and North America, EDF Energies Nouvelles continues its development by taking strong positions in promising emerging areas such as Brazil, China, India, or South Africa, and North Africa and Gulf Cooperation Council regions. The Company is also present in other segments of the renewable energy market: marine energy, distributed energies and energy storage. EDF Energies Nouvelles manages renewable energy projects’ development and construction as well as operations and maintenance for its own account and for third parties. The majority of its international subsidiaries is branded EDF Renewables. EDF Energies Nouvelles is a subsidiary of the EDF Group dedicated to renewable energy.