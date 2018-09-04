Kenya to Launch Lake Turkana Wind Power Plant

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics Economic Survey released in 2017 showed production of maize decreased in 2016 due to lower volume of rainfall, high costs of farm inputs and disease. Maize production reduced from 42.5 million bags in 2015 to 37.1 million bags in 2016. The value of marketed maize declined by 7.2 per cent, to Sh7.9 billion.

line will evacuate electricity from the Lake Turkana Wind Power Plant in Loiyangalani. ALSO READ: Do away with new tax on fuel; it’ll cause much pain than gain The project will be launched at the end of this month after more than 18 months of delay that saw the overall project cost almost double to Sh28 billion, up from Sh15 billion. Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter yesterday afternoon did a final simulation of the project at the power generation site ahead of the commissioning of the plant by President Uhuru Kenyatta. He promised a reduction in power tariffs once full evacuation of power from the wind farm begins. “The completion of this project together with the 55MW we are expecting from the Garissa solar plant means we will be running less diesel even as the fuel cost charge will go up because of the new VAT on fuel,” he explained. The delays have, however, come at a cost, with the owners of the Lake Turkana Wind Farm in Marsabit County slapping taxpayers with Sh5.7 billion in penalties for failing to complete the transmission line linking the plant to the national grid in time. The 428-kilometre power transmission line was initially supposed to cost Sh15 billion but the Government had to engage a new contractor after Spanish firm Isolux Corsan went bankrupt. Know if news is factual and true. Text ‘NEWS’ to 22840 and always receive verified news updates. State power transmission firm Ketraco awarded the contract to a consortium of two Chinese firms – NARI Group Corporation and Power China Guizhou Engineering Company, with the cumulative bill for the project going up by Sh13 billion. Following the line delay, the Government had up to September 1 to complete the line or pay damages of Sh1 billion a month to Lake Turkana Wind Company thereafter. Energy CS Charles Keter did not say whether taxpayers would be subject to another penalty this month given the lapse of the deadline.