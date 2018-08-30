The latest research report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers a comprehensive analysis of the Top Wind Power Companies.

Wind power is one of the fastest growing renewable energy sources which can be used in both commercial and residential applications.

With increasing concerns over energy security and carbon emission issues, there has been a significant increase in the adoption of renewable and nuclear sources for power generation. Increasing energy demand in several developing countries is, therefore, augmenting the demand for wind power.

As per the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), over 52 GW of wind power was added in 2017, registering total installations to 539 GW globally. Intense reductions in onshore and offshore wind prices will further favour the adoption of wind energy. This will only further the growth of the market.

Visiongain’s Top 20 Wind Power Companies Report 2018 will keep you informed and up to date with the developments in the market.

With reference to this report, it details the key investment trends in the global market,

Analyses total company sales, the share of total company sales from Wind Power and information on Wind Power Contracts/ Projects / Programmes.

The report will answer questions such as:

– How is the Wind Power market evolving?

– What is driving and restraining the Wind Power market dynamics?

– Who are the leading players and what are their prospects for the development of wind power projects?

Five Reasons Why You Must Order and Read This Report Today:

Financial structure of 20 Leading players in the Wind Power market

– Total Company Sales (US$m)

– Revenue of the Business Segment that includes Wind Power (US $m)

– Share of the Relevant Business Segment Revenue that comes from Wind Power (%)

– Wind Power Revenue (US$m)

– Share of Market CAPEX (%)

– Share of Market Installed Capacity (%)

– Net Income / Loss (US$m)

– Net Capital Expenditure (US$m)

– Total Company Sales by Region

2) The report reveals extensive details and analysis of 76 Wind Power contracts, projects and programmes:

– Date

– Country

– Capacity (MW)

– Project Details

3) The report lists Competitor Positioning in the Global Wind Power Market

– Strategic Supply Agreements and Partnerships

4) The report provides Drivers and Restraints affecting the Wind Power Market

5) The report provides market share analysis by CAPEX and Installed Capacity (GW) and detailed profiles of the leading companies operating within the Wind Power market:

– ABO wind AG

– Dong Energy

– Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

– E.ON SE

– EDP Renewables

– Eneco Group

– Enercon GmbH

– Envision Energy

– General Electric Company

– Goldwind

– Mingyang Wind Power

– NextEra Energy, Inc.

– Nordex SE

– Northland Power

– RWE Group

– Senviron S.A.

– Siemens AG

– Suzlon Energy Limited

– Vattenfall AB

– Vestas

This independent 132-page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competitors. With 131 tables and figures examining the Wind Power market space, the report gives you profiles of leading companies operating within the Wind Power market with financial analysis as well as in-depth analysis of contracts, projects and programmes.

This report is essential reading for you or anyone in the Energy sector. Purchasing this report today will help you to recognise those important market opportunities and understand the possibilities there. I look forward to receiving your order.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05490652