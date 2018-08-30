EDP Renewables to Provide Salesforce with 80 Megawatts of Wind Energy

EDP Renewables, SA (EDPR), through its fully-owned subsidiary EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA), announces that it has secured an 80 megawatt (MW) 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Salesforce for the energy produced from its Bright Stalk Wind Farm in McLean County, Illinois. This PPA is part of the 405 MW announcement EDPR issued on July 3, 2018.

The 205 MW Bright Stalk Wind Farm will produce enough clean electricity to annually power more than 71,000 average Illinois homes. The wind farm will also create hundreds of full-time equivalent jobs during construction (expected to commence next year) and several permanent jobs during the life of the project. Bright Stalk Wind Farm is anticipated to be fully operational by the end of 2019 and will be EDP Renewables’ third operational wind farm in McLean County.

“At Salesforce, we are committed to doing our part to step up to the challenge of climate change – the biggest, most important and most complex challenge humans have ever faced,” said Patrick Flynn, vice president of sustainability, Salesforce. “This agreement is a huge step toward our goal of powering our operations with 100 percent renewable energy by 2022, and we are excited to work with EDP Renewables on this urgent initiative.”

“EDP Renewables is proud to partner with Salesforce to help in meeting its commendable commitment of powering its global operations exclusively by renewable energy sources,” said João Manso Neto, EDP Renewables CEO. “This agreement is a major milestone for EDP Renewables and paves the way for our company to expand our presence as a wind industry leader in the state of Illinois.”