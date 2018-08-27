Iran inaugurates 61.4 MW wind farm

Wind energy in Iran has a big chance. The large wind power was explained to be offering a capacity of 61.4 MW, and is taking up a space of 170000 square kilometers of the region.

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian was announced to have opened a 61.4-megawatt (MW) wind farm in town of Tarom in Qazvin province.

Tarom wind farm has been established in a year using the most recent technology, with an investment which reached more than 86 million euros.

The wind farm provides eighteen 3.4-megawatt wind turbines for electricity to be produced, as stated the energy minister.

Qazvin has the capacity to produce 4,000 MW of electricity thanks to the wind and solar energies.

Tarom wind farm will help prevent annual emission of 110,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases, which is equivalent to planting 100 thousand hectares of and preventing the pollution of 22,000 vehicles.

This project has been implemented by the private sector, and has benefited from the National Development Fund of Iran with the help of the Cooperative Development Bank.