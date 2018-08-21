Senvion signs wind power contract in USA for 275 MW

Senvion signed agreements for the supply and commissioning of 275 megawatts (MW) of wind turbines with the TG East Wind Project that is owned by Taaleri Energia Ltd. NorthRenew, a renewable energy development firm, will co-develop the project with Taaleri. Senvion will supply 58 Senvion 4.2M140 turbines with a hub height of 110 meters as well as ten Senvion 3.2M114 turbines at 93 meter hub height. Commercial operations will commence in 2020. The agreements include a 25-year full service operations and maintenance contract.

The TG East Wind Project is located in Knox County, Texas, and will generate over 1 million megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable electricity per year. The project will benefit from the federal production tax credit (PTC) at the 100% level and provide substantial economic benefits to the local community, in the form of landowner royalties, increased jobs, and tax revenues to the county and school district.

David Hardy, Executive Director and Chief Sales Officer of Senvion Holding, comments: “We are excited to be back in the US and see this as a showcase project for our new and highly competitive 4.2M140. Obviously, size is one thing, but lowest LCoE is really what is driving the decision for Taaleri and NorthRenew and we are glad to have helped them realize this project and bring it to fruition.”

Lance Marram, Chief Executive Officer of Senvion in North America, explains: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with Taaleri and NorthRenew for the TG East Wind Project. Our 4.2M140 turbine maximizes yield and creates long-term business case certainty for our customers’ investments and our 25 year full service operations and maintenance contract is a testament to this.”

Don Curry, President of Taaleri Energia Ltd. North America, adds: “The TG East Wind Project represents the expansion of Taaleri’s global footprint into the North American marketplace as a leading sponsor, and it is a great addition to our portfolio. The project has very favorable attributes, and offers a superb opportunity to advance towards commercial operations alongside our partners, Senvion and NorthRenew.”

Garth Klimchuk, Managing Partner of NorthRenew, adds: “We are honored to have been able to bring together such an excellent team that includes the successful deployment of 100% PTC-qualified equipment within this extremely attractive project. We look forward to continuing the successful completion of the project that will utilize one of the largest turbines in North America.”