MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has entered into a conditional agreement for a 950 MW offshore wind energy project in the UK

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has signed a conditional agreement for the Moray East offshore project in the UK. The project is to be delivered by MHI Vestas Offshore Wind and will not enter into the order backlog of Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

If and when the project translates into a firm and unconditional order, Vestas Wind Systems A/S will disclose a company announcement about this.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind is a joint venture between Vestas Wind Systems A/S (50 percent) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) (50 percent). The company’s sole focus is to design, manufacture, install and service wind turbines for the offshore wind industry.