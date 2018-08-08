Growth ahead for Taiwanese offshore wind energy

Siemens Gamesa strongly supports growth of market to reach governmental goals of 5.5 GW installed by 2025.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) signed 10 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with a range of suppliers today in Taipei, Taiwan. The MoUs come as a complement to previous agreements signed with Yeong Guan Energy Technology Group (YGG) and Swancor Holding Co. (Swancor). They further demonstrate the commitment of SGRE to the development of the offshore wind supply chain in Taiwan, fully in line with helping reach the government’s goal of 5.5 GW installed offshore by 2025. The MoUs cover solutions for offshore wind turbine components including on machining, control systems, coolers, and more. Timelines have not been set for finalization of the cooperation agreements.

“We are encouraged by the localization plans for Taiwan of our major suppliers, and the growth plans of local suppliers. The growing offshore wind market in the region requires sound, skilled partnerships to meet the ambitious governmental goals. As the industry leader in offshore wind, we look forward to bringing global supplier concepts to the local market, and bringing local supplier concepts to the global market with partners of all sizes,” states Andreas Nauen, CEO of the Offshore Business Unit at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

Taiwan IDB Deputy Director General Yang Chih-Ching, present at the SGRE Offshore Wind Localization Day, stated; “As a global leader in offshore wind, SGRE, together with its global suppliers, can collaborate with Taiwan’s major component manufacturers, not only to build up local capabilities, but also to enhance their international competitiveness for a long-term, sustainable offshore wind supply chain for the Taiwanese and global markets.”

The following MoUs were signed today between SGRE and partners to further develop the offshore wind supply chain in Taiwan, more specifically, with regards to:

• SGRE and AH Industries and YGG: Machining for large steel and metal components

• SGRE and Jupiter Bach: Composites for wind turbine components such as canopy and spinners

• SGRE and KK Wind Solutions (KK): Control systems and converters

• SGRE and Nissens: Cooling systems

• SGRE and RMG Steel: Steel parts such as various sheet metal and weldments solutions

• SGRE and SINBON Electronics (SINBON) and TA YA Electric Wire & Cable (TAYA): Low Voltage cables harnessing

• SGRE and SINBON and Walsin Lihwa Corporation (Walsin Lihwa): Low Voltage cables harnessing

• SGRE and TECO Electric & Machinery (TECO): Yaw motors

• SGRE and Walsin Lihwa: High voltage cables

• SGRE and Wuerth: C-parts and fasteners

Each of the non-binding MoUs include – among other terms – the establishment or the use by suppliers of facilities in Taiwan, price competitiveness, as well as compliance to SGRE’s quality, health, safety and environment (HSE) standards. Siemens Gamesa will provide support and advice on technical qualifications, and ramping up activities for each supplier.

Niels Steenberg, Executive General Manager for Siemens Gamesa Offshore Asia Pacific, adds “As 5.5 GW of grid capacity were awarded in June 2018, a promising pipeline was laid out towards 2025. In this context, the support of a complete, competitive, and high-quality supply chain is essential for us to deliver our utmost to the local and regional market.”