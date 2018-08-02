RanaWorks’ offshore wind farm in Germany

RanaWorks’ contracted the all-round installation support above water line during the installation of an offshore wind farm in German territorial waters.

Structural repairs, installation of safety equipment and paint repairs are all combined in this assignment. The work will be executed at height by using working at height and rope access techniques.

“This new order is a confirmation by the market that we truly dive deep to rise high. I’m very proud of the commitment and efforts of the team and of the trust we have from our clients.” says Rutger Lieverse (Commercial Manager).

RanaWorks provides intelligent and integrated solutions using saturation & air diving, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), working at height and rope access, engineering and digital inspection capabilities through all stages of the offshore asset life time. From preliminary surveys and installation support, through to inspection, repair & maintenance, life time extension services, and finally decommissioning. “We cover a range of capabilities to offer cost-effective solution for IRM challenges; we aim to be the preferred IRM partner for our Clients.” (Hendrik ten Hoeve – Managing Director)

RanaWorks combines over 80 years of offshore experience of its founders, RANA Diving SpA and Workships Contractors BV, in one total solution provider. Our track records of working to the highest industry standards are being combined to meet the continuously changing needs of the offshore energy market, with a strong focus on efficiency and cost savings. RanaWorks is a total solution provider that offers a broad range of subsea and topside services to the offshore market.