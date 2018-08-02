New Mexico wind energy company strikes deal with California

The company behind it, Pattern Energy Group, already operates one wind farm in eastern New Mexico sending power to California, and another is under construction.

The deal is part of California’s goal to get 50 percent of electricity from renewable sources within the next couple of years.

New Mexico wind is set to provide more power to Californians.

Construction on the Duran Mesa Wind Project near Corona, New Mexico is slated to start next year with a contract to start delivering electricity to California providers in 2020.