India, Taiwan among markets to bolster Asia wind energy

In a new report Asia Pacific (excluding China) Wind Power Outlook 2018, research firm Make Consulting estimated that not only would annual wind capacity additions in the region reach a peak of 12GW, but that over 96GW would be added over the next 10 years. Wind capacity in the region is likely to hit 141GW in 10 years amid market power reforms in India, Australia, Japan and Taiwan.

India’s ambition to tender 10GW of wind power annually and its recent shift to an auction system is expected to bolster growth, says the report.

In Australia, the proposed national energy guarantee (NEG) scheme despite ongoing political infighting and other renewable initiatives at the state level can contribute to growth in wind power in the region.

Make also expect Japan to introduce reforms, cutting the time spent on lengthy environmental impact assessments could help facilitate the building of new renewable capacity.

In Taiwan, the prospect of offshore wind could drive growth. The city-state will hold further auctions post-2025, following the commissioning of projects tendered in 2018.

Wind development will achieve record years of new added capacity but that growth prospects could be limited by grid limitations and political concerns, the report says.