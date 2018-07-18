GE Renewable Energy acquires WMC wind turbine blade test center

Facility will test rotor hubs for GE blades and offer a range of testing services to other industry partners.

GE Renewable Energy Business, LM Wind Power announced today the planned acquisition of the WMC test facilities in Wieringerwerf, Netherlands. The transaction is expected to close within a few weeks’ time subject to certain pre-completion conditions.

The facility will provide rotor hub testing for new GE turbines and also continue to offer blade and other testing, digital tools, research and similar services to the wider wind industry in Netherlands and elsewhere.

LM Wind Power plans to expand and develop the facility over time. The 23 current employees comprise highly-qualified experts in composites and rotor blade testing. All will be retained to help grow the business.

LM Wind Power has a growing presence in the Netherlands. It has its global management office at World Trade Center, Schiphol, with 44 employees representing 16 nationalities and a research facility in Heerhugowaard with 40 employees representing 14 nationalities. The company was acquired by GE in April 2017, a world leader in renewable energy and it continues to grow at pace, providing advanced wind turbine blades to customers all over the world.

Aart van der Pal, Chairman of the Board of WMC commented, “The acquisition of the WMC wind turbine blade test facility in Wieringerwerf secures a promising future for the 23 employees and ensures growth and opportunity for this important Dutch facility. We look forward to playing a key role in the future developments of advanced wind turbine rotor blades.”

“The new test facilities will further contribute to LM Wind Power’s research and development capabilities for the design and manufacture of advanced wind turbine blades and other components,” said Duncan Berry CEO, LM Wind Power. “We are delighted to retain the talented existing workforce and supplement LM Wind Power and GE’s growing presence in a strategic green industry in the Netherlands. These are valuable, senior, technical jobs and we provide employment to a significant and increasing number of graduates and post graduates from the best Dutch Universities including Delft, Twente, Eindhoven and Amsterdam.”

LM Wind Power is the first company in the wind industry to become fully carbon neutral.